Kerala Blasters FC donated 1.5 lakh pieces of hydroxychloroquine sulphate 200mg tablets to support the Kerala government in its fight against the coronavirus. This is in addition to the 1 lakh tablets that were donated earlier.

These tablets, arranged with the help of Lauras Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad, will serve as a preventive measure for nearly 25,000 health care workers.

Blasters have also initiated a #SaluteOurHeroes campaign through the club’s digital and social media handles.

The club will continue to support the frontline workers with many such initiatives in the near future.

“The spirit of a football club is captured by the ability of its community to come together in difficult situations. In times like this, players, transfers, extensions etc. are all far less important than the overall well-being of the society. This additional contribution of 1.5 lakh tablets is a further commitment that KBFC, besides football, continues to focus on the overall well-being of the people of Kerala and uphold the indomitable spirit of the Kerala community”, said Blasters owner Nimmagadda Prasad.