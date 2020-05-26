{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffers injury in training: reports

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic spent some of the COVID-19 stoppage training with Hammarby in Sweden but had to go into quarantine when he returned to Italy. File photo: Reuters
SHARE

Milan: AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered an injury in training, several Italian media reports said on Monday.

The 38-year-old Swede pulled up at the end of the session, possibly with a calf muscle problem, according to Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia, among others. There was no immediate comment from the club itself.

Ibrahimovic spent some of the COVID-19 stoppage training with Hammarby in Sweden but had to go into quarantine when he returned to Italy earlier this month.

He sparked a revival when he joined Milan on a six-month spell in January for a second stint at the club.

On hold
Serie A has been suspended since March 9. File photo

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and the government is due to decide on Thursday if and when it can restart. AC Milan, seventh in the table with 36 points, began training again last week.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES