After Jhingan's departure, Kerala Blasters CEO Viren D'Silva resigns: reports

A day after one of their star players Sandesh Jhingan left the club, Kerala Blasters CEO Viren D'Silva too has reportedly handed in his resignation.

D'Silva's departure from the club is the latest in a long string of challenges that has engulfed the Indian Super League (ISL) team, now under severe financial constraints.

D'Silva, who helmed the club during its first two ISL seasons, began his second stint at the club in March, 2019, replacing the then CEO Varun Tripuraneni. D'Silva was instrumental in putting together the team that made the finals back in 2016.

According to reports, D'Silva was reportedly displeased with a lot of changes that the team management had made of late.

After Blasters failed to make it to the playoffs for the third consecutive time in 2019/20 season, head coach Eelco Schattorie was sacked and Mohun Bagan's I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna was named his replacement in April.

The Kochi-based club finished seventh last season.

Owing to financial constraints, the team had reportedly also asked its players to take a wage cut recently.