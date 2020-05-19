Kerala Blasters and Sandesh Jhingan to part ways

The Indian Super League team Kerala Blasters and one of its most iconic players Sandesh Jhingan are reportedly parting ways after a six-year-long association.



Jhingan was signed by Kerala Blasters in 2014 for the first edition of Indian Super League. He was a relatively unknown name until then. But his performance on the pitch and dedication to the club saw him rise to become one of the club's most iconic players.



Jhingan is now considered one of the best central defenders in the country and that label is likely to remain. Jhingan has played the most games for the Blasters – 76.



The Blasters, undergoing restructuring due to financial constraints, have reportedly asked many of its players to take pay cuts. Jhingan, considered one of the best central defenders in the country, was the highest earner at the club.

Though he had two more seasons left on his contract, it is reported that his departure from the club that made him was an amicable one.

