IM Vijayan's strange warm-up routine and Chhetri's regret

Bengaluru: Indian captain Sunil Chhetri and legendary footballer I M Vijayan spoke about the latter's hilarious preparation routine before a game during his playing days. The duo spoke during a live video session on popular social media platform Instagram.



With no football going on currently due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current players are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

During the session, Chhetri asked Vijayan about his warm-up routine, which he said he heard about from the former player's teammates and coaches.



"Whenever I go to play a match, be it with Bengaluru FC or the national team, the entire team has to warm-up together. But there was a time when I M Vijayan used to warm-up away from the team. Everyone from your time told me the same thing," Chhetri said as Vijayan burst into laughter.

Sunil Chhetri has been Bengaluru FC's talisman. File photo

"The thing is I just couldn't warm-up with the same intensity as others. I just couldn't stretch or run laps. But while playing I was ready to do anything," Vijayan told Chhetri.



"Whichever coach I speak to, they always told me nobody could coach I M Vijayan because whatever he does on the field is always brilliant," Chhetri added.

Sunil Chhetri during a FIFA World Cup qualifier. File photo

To this, Vijayan replied: "What can I say, I think it is God's gift. I played with so many strikers but couldn't play with you."



"That is my regret that I didn't get a chance to play with you," Chhetri said.

Vijayan lauded Chhetri's dedication and resolve for both club and country. He also urged youngsters to follow India's record goalscorer.



"It is a simple thing. Life is short and your football-playing time is short. You play football with your feet but you should not let it go to your head -- otherwise, it can be a dangerous fall," said Vijayan according to the-aiff.com, as he emphasised on the importance of being grounded and added that the same is applicable for people across all walks of life.

Role model



Vijayan, who turned 51 last month, praised Chhetri for his longevity and his dedication towards the game and called upon youngsters to look up to the 35-year-old marksman as a proper role model.



Addressing Chhetri, Vijayan said: "I follow your matches and the dedication and resolve with which you play for your club and country is brilliant. The number of matches you have played for India and the number of goals you have scored -- it's a huge achievement."



"I have spoken to many youngsters and upcoming players including Sahal (Abdul Samad) and Ashique (Kuruniyan), and I tell them to look at you. The way you play and the things you do -- I ask them to take you as an example," he continued.



Chhetri spoke about Vijayan's humility as well and mentioned that he played football "purely" for the love of the sport.



"If you want to see a humble example of a superstar, here it is (Vijayan). If you want to see someone who played the game purely because he loved it, here it is. If you want to see someone who is brilliant in every way and yet so down-to-earth, here it is," Chhetri stated to the viewers.



He also recollected a memory of watching one special Vijayan goal in 2005, saying: "Vijayan was playing for Churchill Brothers at the time. I was watching the game and he came on a substitute. He didn't look quite fit but there was a cross and there were two defenders, but he took the ball on his chest and back-volleyed it into the top corner, from outside the penalty box."



"The way he used to score goals used to amaze everyone. He was an absolute pleasure to watch. He is by far the most skillful and innovative player I have seen," Chhetri added.