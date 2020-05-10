{{head.currentUpdate}}

CK Vineeth, Rino Anto to play for East Bengal

Buddies
C K Vineeth and Rino Anto are close friends. File photo
Kerala footballers C K Vineeth and Rino Anto will play for East Bengal next season. The Kolkata giants have roped in winger Vineeth and defender Rino as part of strengthening their squad ahead of making debut in the Indian Super League (ISL).

East Bengal have also signed defender Mohammed Irshad from Gokulam Kerala FC.
FOOTBALL
I’m happy at Blasters: Sahal quells rumours of ATK move

Close friends Rino and Vineeth played together for Kerala Blasters in the 2017-18 season. Rino appeared for Bengaluru this ISL season, while Vineeth donned Jamsehdpur FC's colours.

However, it was a season to forget for both the players. Vineeth manged to score just one goal - against Blasters at Kochi - from 10 matches, while Rino made a solitary appearance.

Stint with Blasters
C K Vineeth, right, has played for Kerala Blasters in the ISL. File photo

Kolkata is a familiar terrain for both Rino and Vineeth. Rino began his professional career for Mohun Bagan in 2008. Vineeth on the other hand went on to become a key player of Kolkata outfits Chirag United and Prayag United from 2012-14 after leaving Viva Kerala.

East Bengal are also in talks with striker V P Suhair who played for Bagan last season.

Doing his bit
C K Vineeth recently worked as a volunteer at a call centre in Kannur as Kerala fights the COVID-19 pandemic.
