US soccer star Alex Morgan becomes mom

Alex Morgan
Alex Morgan, who helped the United States women's soccer team to World Cup and Olympic titles, has become the newest mom in the national squad. File photo: AFP
Alex Morgan, who helped the United States women's soccer team to World Cup and Olympic titles, has become the newest mom in the national squad after giving birth to her first child.

Morgan, who is married to former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, announced on Twitter on Saturday that their daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco was born on Thursday.

"She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby," tweeted the national team forward, who was part of the US 2019 and 2015 World Cup-winning teams and 2012 Olympic gold medal squad.

Alex Morgan becomes mom
Alex Morgan's first baby was born on Thursday. Photo: Twitter

Morgan had planned to represent the US at the 2020 Tokyo Games and would have faced a time crunch to get back to full fitness by July but with the Olympics postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, she will no longer face the same pressure.

There have been only a handful of mothers who have played for the US national team.

Star player
Alex Morgan, left, played a key role in US winning the FIFA Women's World Cup last year. File photo

Jessica McDonald was the only mom on the US 2019 World Cup-winning squad, while Christie Pearce Rampone and Kate Markgraf were part of the 2008 Olympic team.

Pearce Rampone was also a member of the 2012 Olympic squad.

