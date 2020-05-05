Malappuram boy's Messi-style free-kick goes viral | Video

A 12-year-old Malappuram boy scoring a stunning free-kick a la Lionel Messi has gone viral on social media. Mishal Aboulais, a seventh standard student of Kattumunda Government UP School, can do many tricks with the football. Mishal was encouraged by his brother Wajid to pick up the sport and has been getting coaching for the past four years.

Mishal has been training at the Rainbow Academy, Mampad. Wajid, a member of MES Mampad College football team, has been Mishal's biggest source of inspiration. Football runs in the family as his father Aboulais is a former player of Friends Mampad FC and Malappuram district team.

Argentine talisman Messi is Mishal's favourite player, with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo coming a close second.

The video of Mishal scoring a pinpoint left-footed free-kick was captured by his brother and shared on social media. One hopes it's just the beginning of something special.