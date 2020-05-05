Ogbeche strike voted ISL Fan's Goal of the Season | Video

Kerala Blasters captain Bartholomew Ogbeche's strike against Chennaiyin FC has been voted the Fan's Goal of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season.

Ogbeche's strike from outside the box in the away game against Chennaiyin received 61.27 per cent of votes in an online poll as opposed to Chennaiyin's Rafael Crivellaro's goal against NorthEast United FC.

An intelligent free-kick routine saw Mario Arques lay the ball off for Ogbeche, who finished with an excellent shot that flew past the Chennaiyin defenders and a hapless goalkeeper Vishal Kaith to draw level for the visitors. Despite Ogbeche's thunderous strike Blasters lost the Southern Derby 1-3.

Ogbeche scored a hat-trick in the return game, but Blasters went down 3-6 at Kochi.

The striker ended up as the joint top-scorer (15 goals) along with ATK's Roy Krishna and Chennaiyin FC's Nerijus Valskis. However, it was not enough to take Blasters to the play-off as the Yellow Brigade finished seventh in the 10-team competition.