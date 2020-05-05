{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Ogbeche strike voted ISL Fan's Goal of the Season | Video

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Screamer
Bartholomew Ogbeche scores a stunner against Chennaiyin FC. File photo: ISL
SHARE

Kerala Blasters captain Bartholomew Ogbeche's strike against Chennaiyin FC has been voted the Fan's Goal of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season.

Ogbeche's strike from outside the box in the away game against Chennaiyin received 61.27 per cent of votes in an online poll as opposed to Chennaiyin's Rafael Crivellaro's goal against NorthEast United FC.

An intelligent free-kick routine saw Mario Arques lay the ball off for Ogbeche, who finished with an excellent shot that flew past the Chennaiyin defenders and a hapless goalkeeper Vishal Kaith to draw level for the visitors. Despite Ogbeche's thunderous strike Blasters lost the Southern Derby 1-3.

Ogbeche scored a hat-trick in the return game, but Blasters went down 3-6 at Kochi.

The striker ended up as the joint top-scorer (15 goals) along with ATK's Roy Krishna and Chennaiyin FC's Nerijus Valskis. However, it was not enough to take Blasters to the play-off as the Yellow Brigade finished seventh in the 10-team competition.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES