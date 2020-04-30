{{head.currentUpdate}}

Fabregas' 95-year-old great-grandmother recovers from COVID-19

Cesc Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas. File photo: AFP
Monaco: Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that his great-grandmother, who is aged 95, has successfully recovered from COVID-19.

Fabregas also lauded the doctors and nurses working tirelessly in these tough times when the entire world is reeling from the effect of the pandemic.
"She has overcome coronavirus at 95 years of age. Yesterday the report came out negative," Fabregas said in a tweet in Spanish on Wednesday.

"My great-grandmother is a super heroine but none of this would have been possible without the doctors and nurses who are giving their lives at the moment so that we all can live a little bit better during these difficult times," he added.

Fabregas' AS Monaco were placed at the ninth spot when the French Ligue 1 was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

