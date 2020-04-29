{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Maradona wishes for Hand of God to end coronavirus pandemic

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona. File photo: Reuters
SHARE

Buenos Aires: A decision to restructure Argentine football that will save Diego Maradona's club from relegation was dubbed another Hand of God moment on Tuesday, but the former striker said the divine intervention he wished for was to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Argentine Football Association voted to suspend relegation for two seasons on Tuesday, saving the Maradona-coached Gimnasia club, who are currently bottom of the league, from going down.
FOOTBALL
UK government wants Premier League back 'as soon as possible'

"This happened to us today and many people are calling it a new Hand of God," said Maradona, who dubbed his notorious hand-assisted goal against England in the 1986 World Cup as the Hand of God.

"But today I am asking for that hand to do away with the pandemic so people can get back to living their lives, with health and happiness," he said.

Maradona added he disagreed with the decision to suspend relegation for two years but called the favourable ruling "a prize."

Argentina has so far recorded 4,127 cases of COVID-19, with 214 fatalities.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES