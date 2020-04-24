EURO 2020 to keep its name, says UEFA

Paris: The EURO 2020 may have been shifted to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the organisers have decided keep its name as per UEFA.



"This choice is in line with UEFA's commitment to make EURO 2020 sustainable and not to generate additional amounts of waste," it said in a statement.



"A change to the name of the event would have meant the destruction and reproduction of such items."

Earlier, Italy manager Roberto Mancini had said that the postponement of EURO 2020 is good news for his team. The 16th edition of the European Championship was scheduled to be held from June 12 to July 12 this year but the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic had forced European football's governing body UEFA to defer it to next year.



"If we had played the European Championship in June, we would have had a good chance but maybe we would have faced national teams who are better prepared because they started to rejuvenate the squad before us, or have an long-established team like France," he told Sky Sport Italia.



"But with another year, the lads will have the opportunity to improve in every respect, they will gain experience."



The Copa America has also been postponed until the summer of 2021. FIFA also decided to delay the inaugural edition of the Club World Cup to organise the EURO 2020 and the Copa America.