Kerala Blasters rope in Kibu Vicuna as head coach

Kochi: Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mohun Bagan's I-League-winning coach Kibu Vicuna as their head coach for the upcoming season.



Blasters parted ways with Dutchman Eelco Schattorie whose one year contract came to an end.

Vicuna oversaw I-League heavyweights Bagan win the title with four rounds to spare. The league was suspended midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later had to be called off with Bagan declared champions.



Bagan have merged with ATK to enter into the ISL from next season with Antonio Lopez Habas, who coached ATK to their record third title, named the head coach of ATK-Mohun Bagan unit.



"We are happy to announce that Kibu Vicuna will take over as head coach for the upcoming season!" Blasters said in a tweet.

Vicuna took over from Khalid Jamil, becoming the first foreign coach Mohun Bagan have had since Moroccan Karim Bencherifa left the club in 2014.



Blasters' newly-appointed Lithuanian sporting director Karolis Skinkys was influential in convincing Vicuna to agree to join the side which finished seventh in the 10-team league.



All football has been stopped for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic.Vicuna is currently stuck in Kolkata due to the virus forcing the country to enforce an extended lockdown until May 3.