ISL footballer offers his home in the fight against COVID-19

Malappuram: Former Kerala Blasters player Zakeer Mundampara has offered his home in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The midfielder is ready to let those or relatives of those who are undergoing quarantine as well as health workers to occupy his two-storied home at Areekode.

Zakeer said that his aim was to make life easy for those who have been advised home quarantine.

Zakeer moved into his pregnant wife's house at Edavanna on Thursday. The couple have a daughter.

The 29-year-old has played for Kerala in the Santosh Trophy besides donning the colours of Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, and Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.