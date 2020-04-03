{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

ISL footballer offers his home in the fight against COVID-19

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Zakeer Mundampara
Zakeer Mundampara in front of his home at Areekode.
SHARE

Malappuram: Former Kerala Blasters player Zakeer Mundampara has offered his home in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The midfielder is ready to let those or relatives of those who are undergoing quarantine as well as health workers to occupy his two-storied home at Areekode.
CRICKET
Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh in fight against coronavirus

Zakeer said that his aim was to make life easy for those who have been advised home quarantine.

Zakeer moved into his pregnant wife's house at Edavanna on Thursday. The couple have a daughter.

The 29-year-old has played for Kerala in the Santosh Trophy besides donning the colours of Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, and Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES