Veteran Kerala footballer Usman Koya passes away

Kozhikode: Former Kerala footballer K V Usman Koya passed away at his residence here on Tuesday morning.

The 74-year-old died of cardiac arrest.

Usman Koya, popularly known as Dempo Usman, was part of the Kerala team which won the Santosh Trophy for the first time in 1973.

The stopper-back also played for Kerala in the 1968 Santosh Trophy.

Besides Dempo SC, Usman Koya also donned the colours of Calicut Young Challengers, Premier Tyres and Titanium.

CM condoles death

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Usman Koya.

"Usman Koya excelled both in the defence and midfield. He also won the hearts of football lovers through his dignified behaviour on the field,'' said Pinarayi.