{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Turkey's 2002 World Cup hero Rustu Recber in 'critical period' with coronavirus

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Rustu Recber
Rustu Recber is Turkey's most capped player. File photo
SHARE

Istanbul: Former Turkey goalkeeper Rustu Recber, the country's most capped player, is in a "critical period" in hospital with coronavirus.

"We are still in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms," his wife Isil Recber said on Instagram.

Rustu was a star as he helped Turkey reach the 2002 World Cup semifinals. The ex-Barcelona and Fenerbahce goalkeeper, 46, won 120 caps with the national team.

His wife and her two children have tested negative for the virus, as per a BBC report.
FOOTBALL
Coronavirus left Dybala struggling for breath

Rustu had called time on his career in 2012 after a five-year stint with Besiktas.

"We convey our wishes for a speedy recovery to our former national team goalkeeper Rustu Recber, who sported our jersey for many years; we wish for him to regain his health as soon as possible and hope to receive good news from him," Fenerbahce said on Twitter.

Barcelona wrote on Twitter in Turkish: "Get well Rustu! We love you and we as Barcelona stand with you!"

The death toll from the virus in Turkey has climbed to 108, among 7,402 confirmed cases.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES