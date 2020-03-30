Turkey's 2002 World Cup hero Rustu Recber in 'critical period' with coronavirus

Istanbul: Former Turkey goalkeeper Rustu Recber, the country's most capped player, is in a "critical period" in hospital with coronavirus.



"We are still in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms," his wife Isil Recber said on Instagram.



Rustu was a star as he helped Turkey reach the 2002 World Cup semifinals. The ex-Barcelona and Fenerbahce goalkeeper, 46, won 120 caps with the national team.



His wife and her two children have tested negative for the virus, as per a BBC report.

Rustu had called time on his career in 2012 after a five-year stint with Besiktas.



"We convey our wishes for a speedy recovery to our former national team goalkeeper Rustu Recber, who sported our jersey for many years; we wish for him to regain his health as soon as possible and hope to receive good news from him," Fenerbahce said on Twitter.



Barcelona wrote on Twitter in Turkish: "Get well Rustu! We love you and we as Barcelona stand with you!"



The death toll from the virus in Turkey has climbed to 108, among 7,402 confirmed cases.