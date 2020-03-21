My last meeting with P K Banerjee sir was three years ago. It happened during a function ahead of the inauguration of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup where country’s yesteryear football stars were honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Only a handful of persons attended that felicitation ceremony. Apart from Banjerjee sir and myself the other former footballers who turned up were Syed Nayemuddin, Bhaskar Ganguly, and Baichung Bhutia.



When we saw Banerjee sir coming onto the stage in a wheelchair, me and Baichung scampered off to meet him. Though he greeted me with that infectious smile, I felt he was not able to recognise me.



"Sir, I was your disciple. It was under your tutelage that I graduated successfully to bigger stages as a professional player,” I introduced myself to him. When he recognised me, I could see him getting back to his old self.



It was Baichung and I who took the wheelchair-bound Banerjee sir onto the stage. I touched the feet of my guru not only to take his blessings but also in great adoration of the exemplary player. The hundreds of goals scored by both of these feet blessed with unerring precision and power are milestones in the history of Indian football.



If my memory serves me right, I first met him during the 1992-93 period when I received my maiden call-up to the national squad. The team’s head coach was Banerjee sir who commanded love and respect from all of us. Later when he took over the reins of Mohun Bagan, I had the opportunity to be a part of the team.



I have never seen Banerjee sir treating his players with disrespect. He never resorted to harsh disciplinary measures. He always rooted out errors with patience and enthusiastically helped his wards correct them. He taught his ‘children’ not only about how to play better, but also how to mature as human beings.



Banerjee sir belonged to the rare breed of coaches who have a profound impact upon everyone they encounter. He leaves behind and an unmatched and rich legacy that will forever have a place in Indian footballing history.



Dear sir, I will always be your disciple!



(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)