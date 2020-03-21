Napoli ignore coronavirus threat, to resume training from March 25

Naples: Despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 4,000 lives in Italy and a subsequent lockdown announced by the government, football club Napoli has said that it will resume training from March 25.



"SSC Napoli announces that the team will resume training at the Technical Center on March 25 with a morning session," the club said in a statement.



Meanwhile, Serie A side Cagliari has also said that it will train with players split into groups on Monday.



Damiano Tommasi, president of the Italian Players' Union (AIC), stated it would be dangerous for players to return to work with a lockdown still imposed across the nation, reports goal.com.



There has been no sport in Italy since March 9 as a result of the spread of coronavirus, with the Serie A initially going behind closed doors before the shut down occurred.



Several Serie A players, including Juventus duo of Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi, have tested positive for coronavirus which has claimed over 10,000 lives worldwide.