{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Indian football legend PK Banerjee passes away

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

True legend
P K Banerjee led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics, where he scored the equaliser against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw. File photo: IANS
SHARE

Kolkata:Legendary India footballer P K Banerjee died here on Friday after battling prolonged illness.

He was 83.

Banerjee is survived by daughters Paula and Purna, who are renowned academicians, and younger brother Prasun Banerjee, who is a sitting Trinamool Congress MP.

The 1962 Asian Games gold-medallist, whose best days as a striker coincided with Indian football''s golden era, was suffering from respiratory problems due to pneumonia.

He also had an underlying history of Parkinson''s disease, dementia and heart problem.

He was on life support at a hospital here since March 2 and breathed his last at 12.40 pm, according to a family member.

Born on June 23, 1936 in Moynaguri on the outskirts of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, Banerjee''s family relocated to his uncle''s place in Jamshedpur before partition.

He scored 65 international goals in 84 appearance for the national team.

Besides winning the gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1992, Banerjee led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics, where he scored the equaliser against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw.

Before that, Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in their 4-2 win over Australia in the quarterfinals.

Banerjee''s contribution to Indian football was duly recognised by the world governing body FIFA that awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES