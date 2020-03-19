Kerala Blasters set to appoint Kibu Vicuna as coach

Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters are, reportedly, set to appoint Spaniard Kibu Vicuna as coach.

The I-League-winning coach will replace Dutchman Eelco Schattorie. Vicuna had led Mohun Bagan to the title in the 2019-20 season, with four games to spare.

Reports say that Vicuna will be bringing his own staff, including Polish assistant coach Tomasz Tchorz and a Lithuanian physical trainer.

The development comes days after the Blasters appointed Karolis Skynkis as sporting director. The Lithuanian, it is learnt, convinced Vicuna to take up the job.

After the merger of Mohun Bagan and ATK, Vicuna was left without a club. The 48-year-old has been the assistant coach at several Polish clubs and had impressed everybody with his style of play with Bagan.

Eelco Schattorie

Kerala Blasters finished seventh in the ISL table in the last season. Their campaign was severely affected by multiple injuries and some insipid performances, especially from the back line, including the goalkeepers.

Schattorie had asserted several times that he needs a few years to build a strong team and his plans were severely affected by the spate of injuries. Fans had been quite vocal in giving the Dutchman another chance, but, it seems, the club is determined to move on.

Vicuna will be the ninth coach for the Blasters, who seem to be on their way to continue with their infamous 'tradition' of chopping and changing the coach and support staff every season.

