Liverpool's Milner becomes social media star during coronavirus mayhem

London: Liverpool star James Milner has become a social media star in playing up to his no frills image by filming himself doing domestic chores while the Premier League is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 34-year-old former England midfielder first posted images of himself sorting his tea bags one by one as a response to teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posting a glamorous video of himself and his pop star girlfriend Perrie Edwards dancing on their stairs.



The players have been left to their own devices after team training was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.



"'Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the week #crazydays #somuchtogetonwith #notgotthemovestocompete'." tweeted Milner on Monday.



Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in the Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the weekūüĎćūüĎć#crazydays#somuchtogetonwith#notgotthemovestocompete pic.twitter.com/WLDAJjyHOc — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 15, 2020

After rationing his tea bags, the 61-time capped Milner took to his garden and filmed himself nose down to the lawn clipping the grass with a pair of scissors and a ruler to ensure each blade was the same height.



"Now the tea bags are sorted I've got time to level out this lawn,'" he tweeted.



"'Wonder if I can borrow Anfield's 'Keep off the Grass sign'."



Now the tea bags are sorted I‚Äôve got time to level out this lawn... wonder if I can borrow Anfield‚Äôs Keep off the Grass sign ūü§Ē#onebladeatatime #productiveday#snipsnip ‚úāÔłŹ pic.twitter.com/ap510x6mIf — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 17, 2020

The Premier League is in abeyance since last Friday after both Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus. Liverpool have been left tantalisingly close to their first ever Premier League title -- they are 25 points clear of two-time defending champions Manchester City with nine matches remaining.