All international football should be postponed, says FIFA

Paris: FIFA on Friday recommended that all international football matches scheduled for March and April be postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Falling short of banning matches outright, world football's governing body said that clubs would be allowed to refuse to send their players to national squad gatherings in March and April.

FIFA also said that it was working on rescheduling qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in both Asia and South America which have been postponed.

"All international matches previously scheduled to take place in March and April should now be postponed until such time that they can take place in a safe and secure environment," FIFA said.

FIFA added that the "final decision" on any postponements "rests with the respective competition organisers or relevant member association in case of friendlies".

FIFA rules normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches, but this rule has been temporarily reversed.

"In light of the current situation concerning the Coronavirus, FIFA has decided that general football rules which normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply for the up-coming international windows in March/April," the statement said.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was on quarantine after his team-mate contracted the coronavirus, local authorities in Portugal said Thursday. Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, although the club said he was not exhibiting any symptoms.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said on Thursday, prompting the Premier League to announce an emergency meeting on Friday.

Arsenal's first-team squad are set to self-isolate as a result of Arteta's status and the club's Hale End training centre has been temporarily closed.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.