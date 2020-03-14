{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

All international football should be postponed, says FIFA

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

All international football should be postponed, says FIFA
A man wearing a face mask stands outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, in Milan, Italy. Photo: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
SHARE

Paris: FIFA on Friday recommended that all international football matches scheduled for March and April be postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Falling short of banning matches outright, world football's governing body said that clubs would be allowed to refuse to send their players to national squad gatherings in March and April.
CRICKET
Stay strong and fight outbreak, says Kohli on coronavirus

FIFA also said that it was working on rescheduling qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in both Asia and South America which have been postponed.

"All international matches previously scheduled to take place in March and April should now be postponed until such time that they can take place in a safe and secure environment," FIFA said.

FIFA added that the "final decision" on any postponements "rests with the respective competition organisers or relevant member association in case of friendlies".

FIFA rules normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches, but this rule has been temporarily reversed.

"In light of the current situation concerning the Coronavirus, FIFA has decided that general football rules which normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply for the up-coming international windows in March/April," the statement said.
OTHER SPORTS
India Open badminton cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was on quarantine after his team-mate contracted the coronavirus, local authorities in Portugal said Thursday. Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, although the club said he was not exhibiting any symptoms.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said on Thursday, prompting the Premier League to announce an emergency meeting on Friday.

Arsenal's first-team squad are set to self-isolate as a result of Arteta's status and the club's Hale End training centre has been temporarily closed.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES