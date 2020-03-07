{{head.currentUpdate}}

KPL: Blasters edge Gokulam to emerge champs

KPL: Blasters edge Gokulam to emerge champs
Kozhikode: Kerala Blasters edged out hosts Gokulam Kerala FC 6-5 on penalties to clinch the Kerala Premier League (KPL) title here on Saturday.

The teams were tied 3-3 in regulation time.
It was sweet revenge for Blasters who were pipped by Gokulam on penalties in the semifinal of last year's KPL.

Gokulam finished runners-up for the second year running having gone down to Indian Navy in last year's final.

Daniel B J drew first blood for the home side in the sixth minute. However, Ronaldo A drew level for Blasters in the 13th.

Samuel L put Blasters ahead in the 22nd only for Daniel to make it 2-2 in the 41st.

Lalmuanzova regained the lead for Gokulam on the hour mark. But Ronaldo scored five minutes later to make it 3-3.

Blasters then kept their nerve in the shootout to be crowned the champion club of the state.

