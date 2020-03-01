{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

EPL: Everton held by United after late goal ruled out by VAR

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

EPL: Everton held by United after late goal ruled out by VAR
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Moise Kean celebrate a goal before it is disallowed for offside REUTERS/Andrew Yates. Photo: Reuters
SHARE

Liverpool: Everton and Manchester United drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday in an enthralling game which ended in VAR drama.

A dreadful error from United keeper David De Gea gifted Everton a third-minute opener -- the Spaniard dawdled on the ball after a pass-back from Harry Maguire and his attempted clearance was charged down by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and flew off the Everton striker into the net.

Calvert-Lewin should have doubled the lead shortly afterwards when he broke free of the United defence but shot just wide of De Gea's right-hand post.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Moise Kean celebrate a goal before it is disallowed for offside REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Bruno Feranandes. Photo: Reuters

United responded well to the early setback though with Nemanja Matic hitting the cross-bar with a long-range effort and then forcing Everton keeper Jordan Pickford into a diving save with another well-struck drive.

It was January signing Bruno Feranandes, the Portuguese midfielder who has brought some much-needed creativity to the United side, who put the visitors level with a superb low shot from outside the box in the 31st minute.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Moise Kean celebrate a goal before it is disallowed for offside REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates a goal before it is disallowed for offside Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Everton's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the post with a curling free-kick 12 minutes after the interval but United went close to a winner in the 90th minute when Pickford produced a brilliant save with his feet to deny substitute Odion Ighalo.

There was VAR drama in stoppage time when Everton thought they had a winner. Calvert-Lewin's low shot deflected off Harry Maguire and span past Sigurdsson who was lying on the floor in what the video referee ruled was an offside position.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES