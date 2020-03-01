EPL: Everton held by United after late goal ruled out by VAR

Liverpool: Everton and Manchester United drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday in an enthralling game which ended in VAR drama.

A dreadful error from United keeper David De Gea gifted Everton a third-minute opener -- the Spaniard dawdled on the ball after a pass-back from Harry Maguire and his attempted clearance was charged down by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and flew off the Everton striker into the net.

Calvert-Lewin should have doubled the lead shortly afterwards when he broke free of the United defence but shot just wide of De Gea's right-hand post.

Bruno Feranandes. Photo: Reuters

United responded well to the early setback though with Nemanja Matic hitting the cross-bar with a long-range effort and then forcing Everton keeper Jordan Pickford into a diving save with another well-struck drive.

It was January signing Bruno Feranandes, the Portuguese midfielder who has brought some much-needed creativity to the United side, who put the visitors level with a superb low shot from outside the box in the 31st minute.

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates a goal before it is disallowed for offside Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Everton's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the post with a curling free-kick 12 minutes after the interval but United went close to a winner in the 90th minute when Pickford produced a brilliant save with his feet to deny substitute Odion Ighalo.

There was VAR drama in stoppage time when Everton thought they had a winner. Calvert-Lewin's low shot deflected off Harry Maguire and span past Sigurdsson who was lying on the floor in what the video referee ruled was an offside position.