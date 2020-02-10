Sabitra brace inspires Gokulam Kerala to IWL final

Bengaluru: Gokulam Kerala FC reached the Indian Women's League (IWL) final with an impressive 3-0 win over defending champions Sethu FC in the second semifinal at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Monday.

Manisha Kalyan broke the deadlock with a brilliant free-kick before Sabitra Bhandari added the second a minute before half-time. The Nepal international rubber stamped Gokulam's place in the final by adding the third goal late into the second half.

Manisha Kalyan's wonderful free-kick about 35 yards from goal went in off the underside of the crossbar to break the deadlock in the 21st minute.

Talismanic forward Sabitra Bhandari continued her hot streak in front of the goal, adding the second in the 44th minute after a wonderful through-ball from Kamala Devi put her through on goal.

Sethu upped the ante in the second half and were left to rue a golden opportunity in the 53rd minute. A rare mistake from keeper Aditi Chauhan saw her throw the ball straight at the feet of Amsavalli, who wasted no time in playing Sandhiya through on goal. However, the ever-reliable forward, who has 13 goals to her name this season, blasted her shot over the bar.

The Madurai outfit didn't give up the chase as the ball fell to Sandhiya again inside the six-yard area with 15 minutes remaining on the clock. However, her effort was collected comfortably by Aditi Chauhan.

Sabitra Bhandari then added the third, pouncing onto yet another delightful pass from Kamala Devi.

In their maiden IWL final, Gokulam Kerala will take on Manipur's KRYPHSA FC.