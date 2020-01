Ludhiana: Punjab FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 3-1 in the I-League here on Monday.

Sergio Barboza put the home side ahead in first half injury time. Henry Kisekka drew level for Gokulam in the 52nd minute.

Aser Dipanda regained lead for Punjab in the 64th.

Dipanda complted the tally in added time to complete Punjab's third win at home.

Punjab are in second spot with 14 points from nine games, while Gokulam remain in fifth place with 10 points from seven matches.