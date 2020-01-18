Inter Milan sign Ashley Young from Manchester United

Rome: Inter Milan have announced their first new arrival of the winter transfer window as senior Ashley Young joined the Serie A giants from Manchester United.

The 34-year-old English defender has signed a contract lasting until June 30, 2020 with an option to extend for a further season.

It is reported that Young has been signed for a reported 1.5 million-pound transfer fee.

"It's been a great day for me today," Young said. "It's a fantastic feeling to be here," he said when interviewed by Inter TV. "I'm delighted to become a part of the Inter family."

Having come through the youth academy of Watford, Young joined the Red Devils from Aston Villa in 2011. The winger/wingback managed 19 goals in 261 matches at Old Trafford in eight and a half seasons and won the Premier League in the 2012-2013 season.

Young has made 18 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United this season, but started only 10 Premier League matches. In total, he has turned out 261 times for United.

As for Young's international career, he has scored seven goals in 39 matches for the Three Lions.

The defender now becomes the third English player to ever play for Inter, following in the footsteps of Gerry Hitchens and Paul Ince.

Young will wear the No. 15 jersey at the San Siro.