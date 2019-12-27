Suarez and wife renew wedding vows

Maldonado (Uruguay): Barcelona forward Luis Suarez and wife Sofia Balbi renewed their wedding vows at a star-studded gathering in Uruguay attended by Lionel Messi among others.

The celebration to mark 10 years of marriage took place in a luxury tourist complex near the coastal city of Maldonado, about 130 km (80 miles) east of the capital Montevideo on Thursday.

A crowd of football fans, including many wearing the Barcelona strip, gathered near the entrance as Suarez's clubmates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba arrived along with Ballon d'Or winner Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Suarez and Balbi exchanged "rings inscribed with their respective names, made from white gold and diamonds", according to a statement. AFP

Brazilian star Neymar was also there, local media said.

The couple met when Suarez was 14 and started seeing each other soon afterwards. They got married in 2009 and have three children.