Champions League: Real Madrid drawn against Man City

Nyon (Switzerland): Thirteen-time winners Real Madrid were drawn against English champions Manchester City while title-holders Liverpool must face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 following Monday's draw.

City are yet to beat the Spanish side with two draws and two defeats in their previous four meetings.

In other ties, Serie A champions Juventus will face French side Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain will play Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona were pitted against an unpredictable Napoli.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side will play RB Leipzig, who are in the knockout stages for the first time, while Chelsea were drawn against Bayern Munich.

Champions League round of 16: Borussia Dortmund vs Paris St Germain; Real Madrid vs Manchester City; Atalanta vs Valencia; Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool; Chelsea vs Bayern Munich; Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus; Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig; Napoli vs Barcelona.



First legs to be played on Feb 18, 19, 25, 26. Second legs to be played in March.



Europa League round of 32: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Espanyol; Sporting vs Istanbul Basaksehir; Getafe vs Ajax Amsterdam; Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto; Copenhagen vs Celtic; APOEL vs Basel; CFR Cluj vs Sevilla; Olympiacos vs Arsenal; AZ Alkmaar vs LASK; Club Brugge vs Manchester United; Ludogorets vs Inter Milan; Eintracht Frankfurt vs Salzburg; Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica; VfL Wolfsburg vs Malmo; AS Roma vs Gent; Rangers vs Braga.



The ties will be played on February 20 and 27.

