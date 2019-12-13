Klopp extends contract with Liverpool till 2024

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at the Anfield club until 2024, it said on Friday.

"When the call (to manage Liverpool) came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other," Klopp said in a statement on the club's website. "If anything, now I feel I underestimated that.



"It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024."



The club said the German manager's assistants Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders had also agreed new deals.



Klopp took Liverpool to the brink of their first ever Premier League title last season, finishing a point behind champions Manchester City.



This season, they are well poised to end their 30-year wait for a top flight league title after going unbeaten in the first 16 games, with an eight-point lead over second-placed Leicester City.



Klopp also guided Liverpool to Champions League glory last season.

