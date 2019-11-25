Manchester United denied comeback win by late McBurnie equaliser

Sheffield: Oli McBurnie's stoppage-time equaliser earned Sheffield United a 3-3 draw against Manchester United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Sunday after the visitors had been on the verge of a thrilling comeback victory.

Coming into the contest on the back of one win in their last 10 Premier League away games, either side of the summer, Manchester were immediately on the back foot and had goalkeeper David de Gea to thank for keeping them in the match early on.

They could not hold out for long, though, and John Fleck bundled home the opener in the 19th minute after De Gea had denied John Lundstram.

The home side did not relent, creating plenty more openings and pressing their opponents at every opportunity. Seven minutes after the interval they went 2-0 up, with Lys Mousset drilling home his fourth goal of the season.

United looked dead and buried as they struggled to get back into the contest after the break but 19-year-old Brandon Williams's first senior goal 18 minutes from time sparked them into life.

Another academy graduate, Mason Greenwood, came off the bench to level things up five minutes later, before Marcus Rashford completed the turnaround in the 79th minute with a fierce strike, earning United a possible win reminiscent of the Alex Ferguson years.

However, substitute McBurnie denied the visitors in stoppage time to add a further twist to the breathless encounter, squeezing a strike past De Gea, with the goal awarded after a lengthy VAR review.