Sushant wanted to master helicopter shot: Dhoni's coach

Kolkata: Sushant Singh Rajput, who won hearts with his titular role as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the World Cup-winning former Indian captain's biopic, had coaxed the latter's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee to teach him the famous helicopter shot.

Sushant, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence in an apparent case of suicide on Sunday, portrayed Dhoni effervescently and revealed the little known introvert facets of one of India's most decorated sportsperson in the 2016 blockbuster 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Among many nuances of Dhoni that Sushant did to near perfection, the helicopter shot was one to remember.

Banerjee, whose role in the movie was played by veteran actor Rajesh Sharma, told IANS that while Sushant was a very gentle boy, he used to ask him to help him with the helicopter shot and Dhoni's mannerisms while playing it.

Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the role of M S Dhoni to perfection. File photo: AFP

"He was such a gentle boy. He was so well behaved and I today as I watch news channels, I cannot believe it," Banerjee said.

"I remember when he came to Ranchi. We had a long chat. I was there. Mahi's friends were there. He always used to tell me, 'dada Dhoni ka helicopter shot sikha do na (please teach me how to play the helicopter shot)'.

"He was after me, the way Mahi used to play it, what were his facial expressions. He was so focussed. Single-minded determination. That's why it came out so well. You could not tell it was not Dhoni. Today I have only memories, and I really am in utter shock," he added.