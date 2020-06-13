Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi revealed on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He wrote a heartfelt message on popular social media platform Twitter to make the announcement.

Afridi stated that he has feeling unwell since Thursday and after getting himself tested, the reports came as positive. He urged his fans and followers to pray for him during these testing times.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

His Twitter post read: "I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome."

Afridi had been involved in charity work during the ongoing crisis in his home country. He was even supported by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and out-of-favour spinner Harbjahan Singh.

But following his comments on Kashmir and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian cricketers had cut all ties with Afridi.