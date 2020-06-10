Sandeep Warrier to play for Tamil Nadu

Kerala pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier is all set to play for Tamil Nadu in the coming season.

Sandeep has spoken to the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) officials regarding this. KCA Secretary Sreejith V Nair said that the association will grant him permission to play for Tamil Nadu.

Sandeep, who hails from Thrissur, is employed with India Cements in Chennai. He has been training at the MRF Pace Foundation in the Tamil Nadu capital. His wife Aarathi is also from Chennai.

Sandeep said that keeping in mind all these he decided to move over to Tamil Nadu and that he had no issues with his teammates.

Sandep was one of the players who faced disciplinary action for the revolt against the then captain Sachin Baby a couple of years ago. Ex-captain Raiphy Vincent Gomez and spinner Fabid Ahmed who were also fined after the rebellion had switched to Puducherry in 2018.

Sandeep Warrier plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. File photo

The 29-year-old Sandeep has picked up 186 wickets from 57 first-class games. He has also played for India 'A'.