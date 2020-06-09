Dhoni has been the same since 2003: Karthik

Mumbai: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman batsman Dinesh Karthik feels former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the same since their first India 'A' tour together in the 2003-04 season.

Karthik gave an insight into the calm nature of Dhoni and stated he was easy-going when they first met and remains the same today as well.

"In 2003 or 2004, when I went for my first 'A' tour with him, he was pretty much an easy going, chill, relaxed character and that's what you see as well," Karthik said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"The only difference is that there's a lot more white hair now, but inside, he's pretty calm.

"I haven't seen him get angry that often or I haven't seen him express his anger explicitly outside too often. So, he's been pretty much the same," he added.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. File photo

Not only Karthik, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also hailed the calm persona of Dhoni. The two last crossed paths in the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal where New Zealand got the better of India.

M S Dhoni has not played for India since the 2019 World Cup semifinal. File photo

Dhoni has been on a break since that match in Manchester and was set to return with Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to coronavirus pandemic the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

"You might finish a series and try and have a quick chat and find the secret, but he seems to take it in his stride and appreciate the game," Williamson said.

"He seems to remember what is important and not get too caught up with some of those things that may be distracting, very focused on what's important, but a special individual," he added.