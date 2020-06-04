No current national player under ICC probe: Sri Lanka Cricket

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has said that none of the current national players are under investigation being carried out by the Anti-Corruption Unit of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The clarification from the board came after media reports emerged on the comments made by Sports Minister Dullas Alahapperuma on Tuesday. The reports said Alahapperuma had said that three Sri Lanka cricketers were being probed by the ICC for match-fixing. He, however, had not mentioned if they were former or current players.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that none of the current national players are under investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit and neither the ICC has informed SLC of such an investigation carried out against any of the current players, as reported by several media institutions," SLC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"SLC strongly believes that, what the Honourable Minister actually mentioned was about an investigation launched by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit against three former Sri Lanka players and not the current national players," the statement added.

Last year, Sri Lanka had introduced tough sanctions for match-fixing and tightened sports betting restrictions in the country.

Shehan Madushanka. File photo: AFP

Recently, SLC had suspended pacer Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket after he was found with alleged possession of illegal drugs.