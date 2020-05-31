Hardik Pandya, Natasa get ready for parenthood

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday announced that he and his fiance, Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, are expecting their first child.

Hardik made this announcement on popular social media platform Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.

Hardik's Instagram post read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

India head coach Ravi Shastri was one of the first to wish the duo and he wrote in the comment section: "Congratulations Hardy and Natasa."

Skipper Virat Kohli also sent his blessings for the star couple and wrote: "Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the third member of your clan."

Mumbai Indians tweeted photos of the two and wrote: "Congratulations to Hardik & Natasa!"

While India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammad Shami wrote: "Congratulations", Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan wrote: "Congrats meri jaan".

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

The news of India all-rounder Hardik's engagement to Natasa was not just a surprise for his fans, but also for some of the members in the Indian team.