Lara's son's batting grip reminds Tendulkar of his childhood

New Delhi: West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara recently shared a video of his son playing cricket with a plastic bat. The West Indies great noted that the way he grips the bat shows that he wants to be a left-handed batsman but the boy is batting right handed.

"Look at the way he grips the bat, that tells me he wants to be a left-handed batsman," the former West Indies cricketer said in his caption to the video.

Fellow batting great Sachin Tendulkar then replied to Lara, pointing out that he too held the bat in a similar fashion. He posted the famous photo of him as a toddler holding the bat and placed it alongside a clip from the video Lara had shared.

"@brianlaraofficial I know of another boy who had a similar grip and didn't do too badly in international cricket," Sachin captioned his post on Instagram.

Lara reacted to the post saying: "I can see that @sachintendulkar and some of the best bowlers in the world felt that sword! Well I am not interfering then lol. Thanks for the advice. #rightvsleft #legend #mostruns #recordsmen."

Tendulkar then said that the boy has a bright future considering he is going to learn from the "one of the greatest batsmen in the world."