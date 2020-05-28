{{head.currentUpdate}}

Australia to play India in first Test at fortress Gabba

Happy hunting ground
Australia have not lost a Test in over 30 years at the Gabba. File photo: AFP
Melbourne: Australia will host India at their Gabba stronghold in the four-Test series with Perth missing out on a match in the lucrative tour.

Western Australia had hoped to host Virat Kohli's India at the state's Perth Stadium but was defeated by Queensland Cricket's bid for a match at the Gabba in Brisbane, where Australia have not lost a Test in over 30 years, local media reported on Thursday.

A state cricket official confirmed the reports to Reuters.

The big prize
Indian captain Virat Kohli, left, and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine will battle it out for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. File photo

Perth will kick off the home summer of cricket by hosting Australia's one-off Test against Afghanistan at the smaller WACA ground, rather than the 60,000-seater Perth Stadium.

Melbourne and Sydney will retain their traditional Test slots on Boxing Day and in the New Year respectively.

Cricket Australia are expected to announce the schedule on Friday.

Epochal triumph
India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia last year. File photo

The Australian newspaper said the Gabba would hold the opener of the India series from December 3, with a day-night Test scheduled from December 11 at Adelaide Oval.

It would be the first time India meet Australia in a pink-ball Test, having declined to in their last tour in 2018-19.

All cricket was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions remain but the Board of Control for Cricket in India has said its team would be willing to tour Australia and comply with strict bio-security measures to make it happen.

