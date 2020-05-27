Greg Chappell lacked man-management skills: Kaif

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels ex-coach Greg Chappell lacked man-management skills and that is why he couldn't do well with the Indian team despite boasting of such an impressive playing career.

Chappell was coach of the Indian team for two controversy-riddled years between 2005 and 2007 in which he clashed with several senior members of the team, especially then-captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly.

"Chappell could have been a good batting coach. But he spoilt his name, as he could not run the team properly, he couldn't understand the Indian culture and lacked good man-management skills and hence didn't prove to be a good coach," Kaif was quoted as saying by timesofindia.com

Kaif also explained the difference between Chappell and his predecessor John Wright, under whose stewardship India won numerous bilateral trophies and entered the final of 2003 World Cup as well.

"People respected John Wright because he coordinated well with the players and let Ganguly the captain lead the team from the front," Kaif said.

Kaif isn't the first India cricketer to hit out at the Australian in recent times as earlier, Harbhajan had referred to Chappell's time with Team India as 'worst days of Indian cricket'.