Lankan pacer Madushanka detained for alleged possession of drugs

Colombo: Sri Lankan pacer Shehan Madushanka has been detained by the police for alleged possession of heroin.

According to Ceylon Today newspaper, Madushanka was carrying over two grams of the drug when he was caught in the town on Pannala. He was stopped by the police while he was driving his car with another person during a nationwide curfew due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madushanka, who was arrested on Saturday, was produced before the Kuliyapitiya magistrate the following day and will now spend 14 days in remand before he is produced before the High Court.

The 25-year-old rose to fame when he picked up a hat-trick on his One-Day International debut against Bangladesh in a tri-nation tournament final in January, 2018. The three victims were Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain and Mahmudullah.

He played two other T20Is on the same tour but hasn't represented the national side since.