BCCI unimpressed as Shardul Thakur trains outdoors

New Delhi: Shardul Thakur made headlines on Saturday by becoming the first Indian contracted cricketer to hit the training ground after the central government in its Lockdown 4.0 guidelines allowed sportspersons to train individually in sports complexes after taking required permissions and following strict guidelines. But sadly, Thakur trained on his own despite contracted players needing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s green signal.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that it was unfortunate that the Mumbai pacer decided to train without seeking permission from the board. "He isn't allowed as he is contracted. Sadly, he went on his own. Shouldn't have done this, not a smart move," the official rued.

Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma have not resumed training. File photo

Interestingly, Team Indian skipper Virat Kohli and limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma are both in Mumbai along with the likes of Shreyas Iyer. But all the players have ensured that they stay indoors and have not hit any sports complex even after the government relaxed the overall restriction on Sunday.

Thakur is part of Grade C as per the current contract that has been drawn. More importantly, he is in a state which has seen one of the most number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Sources in the board further said that while he trained in Palghar district — a non-red zone — it wasn't very smart on his part to go ahead and train without taking an approval from the board at a time when the BCCI is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of the players.

Reports in the media said that Thakur was part of the net session held at the Palghar Dahanu Taluka District Sports Association Ground. The player spoke to the media after the session and said that he didn't use saliva to shine the ball as he abided by the recommendation of the ICC Cricket Committee which has asked players to refrain from using saliva to shine the ball.