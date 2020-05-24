Watch 'rockstar' Jemimah's retro mashup video

Mumbai: With India under lockdown for close to two months now, Sundays are hard to distinguish from a mundane Monday with everyone staying indoors. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and with cyclone Amphan wreaking havoc in West Bengal earlier in the week, there is little to cheer about. But Indian batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues, known for being fun loving, did her part by putting together a retro mashup which was shared on Sunday by the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its official Twitter handle.



"Begin your Sunday on a musical note courtesy Lil J! Get ready to be mesmerized as our in-house rockstar @JemiRodrigues shows off her singing and ukulele skills," the BCCI said in a tweet.

The 19-year old Jemimah sung popular Bollywood numbers like 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Mein', 'Hai Aapna Dil To Awara' and 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge'. Jemimah, who was part of the Indian team which finished runners-up in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on March 8, was seen playing an ukulele.

Recently, in an interview to ESPNCricinfo on its Downtime Diaries series, Jemimah had spoken about a YouTube chat show, Double Trouble, started by her and Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana.

Smriti Mandhana. File photo

"Every day we are either planning the next episode or shooting it. And there's also a podcast I do (with JP Duminy), so come to think of it, I don't think I've had a day so far in this period where I have not had anything to do. That's my life now," she had said.