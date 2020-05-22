{{head.currentUpdate}}

It was Team India's loss not to see Muzumdar in whites: Shastri

Shastri with the domestic heavyweight
Indian head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday went down the memory lane to post a picture with Amol Muzumdar. Photo: Twitter
Mumbai: Indian head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday went down the memory lane to post a picture with "Ranji Trophy giant" Amol Muzumdar. Along with the picture he posted on social media, Shastri said it was India's loss not to see Muzumdar play in Test cricket.

"With one of Ranji Trophy giants - Amol Muzumdar. My last season was his first. I still believe it was Team India's loss to not see him in whites," tweeted Shastri.

Muzumdar had an outstanding first-class career that lasted 20 years in which he amassed over 11,000 runs, including 30 centuries. He also holds a high performance coaching certificates from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Cricket Australia as well as the United Kingdom through Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Last year, he had served as the South Africa batting coach for the three-Test series against India which the Proteas lost 0-3. His previous coaching appointment included being the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), coaching the India U-19 and U-23 sides at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and being the batting coach of the Netherlands.

At a time when all the international cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Shastri has been regularly posting throwback pictures from the past.

