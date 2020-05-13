{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Chahal biggest joker, Bumrah a revelation: Kohli

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Bumrah and Kohli
Jasprit Bumrah, left, and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of West Indies' Fabian Allen in the 2019 ICC World Cup. File photo: AFP
SHARE

Mumbai: Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gate crashed skipper Virat Kohli's special interaction with kids in a video uploaded on Team India's social media handle on Wednesday.

In this particular video, Kohli was seen interacting with kids on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'. That is when Chahal appeared on the screen and the duo then had hilarious discussions about various things.

Chahal started off by saying a lot has already been said about him, to which Kohli said they have also spoken about the leg-spinner's TikTok videos. Kohli then goes on to ask Chahal about his new hairstyle. When the spinner replies he took help from his sister, Kohli said: "I think dogs were after you."

Kohli then referred to Chahal as the biggest joker while he also lauded pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for being so open about things during his social media interactions recently during the nationwide lockdown in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal is very active on social media. File photo

"For me, definitely the biggest joker is Chahal. Jasprit (Bumrah) has been a revelation," Kohli said in the video.

"I never knew he would talk in details like this publicly. One on one he does it quite often but I never thought he would do so openly like this," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah was not at his best in the New Zealand tour. File photo
Advertisement
MORE IN CRICKET
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES