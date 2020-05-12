No child is ever old for any mother: Dhoni's mom

Ranchi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's mother reacted to the latest photo of the cricketer that has been doing the rounds on social media. Dhoni's image went viral when a video was uploaded on his daughter Ziva's Instagram handle. Dhoni looked significantly different in the video thanks to the grey beard that he was sporting.



Dhoni's mother took note of his appearance and stated he isn't that old.



"Yes, I have seen his new look but he is not that old. No child is ever old for any mother," Dhoni's mother was quoted as saying by BDcrictime.

Dhoni's latest look inspired memes and nostalgic posts from fans on social media. While some said that this reflects the fact that many are struggling to get haircuts, there were some who were sad that their favourite player is now growing old.



Dhoni's return to professional cricket was one of the themes of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League and videos of him training with Chennai Super Kings in front of thousands of fans of the franchise at the Chepauk Stadium were doing the rounds in the buildup to the tournament.

M S Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles. File photo

But Dhoni's return to the cricket field has been put on hold as the 13th edition of the cash-rich league has been postponed by the BCCI due to coronavirus pandemic.