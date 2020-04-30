David Warner, wife dance to Tollywood song 'Butta Bomma' | Video

Sydney: Australian opener David Warner is making most of the time he is getting to spend with his family due to the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire cricketing calendar to a grinding halt.



On Thursday, Warner posted yet another TikTok video in which he and his wife Candice are dancing to the popular song 'Butta Bomma'. The couple can be seen swaying to the hook steps of the song.



"It's tiktok time buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol Candice Warner," Warner captioned the video.

The song is a popular number from Telegu movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.



Earlier this week, Warner had uploaded a hilarious video featuring Candice in which they were seen switching 'jobs'.



The video started with Warner in full kit and his wife virtually kayaking just beside him. Then they switch characters and Warner is seen wearing his wife's swimsuit and she, on the other hand, is in full Australian ODI kit.



Before that, Warner had shared a TikTok video in which he was dancing with his daughter to popular Bollywood track 'Sheila Ki Jawani'.