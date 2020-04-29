I know the journey and pain: Yuvraj on Irrfan Khan's death

Mumbai: Yuvraj Singh made a return from cancer before finally ending his illustrious career in which he helped India win two World Cups.



So on Wednesday when the world came together to mourn the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who died with a colon infection, Yuvraj said he knew the journey and the pain all too well while paying homage to the critically acclaimed artist.



"I know the journey I know the pain and I know he fought till the end some are lucky to survive some don't I'm sure you are in a better place now Irfan Khan my condolence to your family. May his soul rip," Yuvraj, who starred in India 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup wins, said in a tweet.

Irrfan, who was admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection on Tuesday, passed away on Wednesday morning.



The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same. He even went abroad for treatment.



Ever since the news of his untimely demise broke on social media, various people from all walks of life came together to pay homage to the actor.



"Sad to hear the news of Irrfan Khan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I've watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones," tweeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.