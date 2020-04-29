Warner's daughters wish good luck to Kohli | Video

Cricketers have been making the most of the extended break due to the coronavirus outbreak. Australian opener David Warner has been enjoying the forced break by spending quality time with his wife Candice and three daughters.

Warner's two daughters revealed their favourite cricketer and favourite Indian player during their appearance on Sony Ten Pit Stop Live Chat the other day.

The little angles wished 'good luck' to Virat Kohli and named him their favourite Indian cricketer. The two were quick to add that while Indian captain Kohli was their 'favourite Indian cricketer' their dad 'Davey' remained their favourite player.

Earlier, Warner had shared a TikTok video in which he was seen dancing with his daughter to a popular Bollywood track.

The left-handed batsman, who joined TikTok recently, shared a video where he was seen moving his body with her daughter Indi -- who was wearing an Indian dress -- to the song 'Sheila Ki Jawani'. He captioned the post, "Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone."

(With inputs from IANS)

