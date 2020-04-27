{{head.currentUpdate}}

PCB bans Umar Akmal for three years

Tough times
Umar Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal. File photo: AFP
Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned Umar Akmal from all forms of the game for three years on corruption charges.

The PCB took to Twitter to make the announcement and their post read: "Umar Akmal handed three year ban from all cricket by chairman of disciplinary panel Justice (retd.) Faizal-e-Miran Chauhan."
CRICKET
Spot-fixers should be hanged: Javed Miandad

Akmal had earlier stated in an interview that he was offered money to skip matches against India. He had also revealed that he was asked to leave two deliveries in a match by the bookies.

"I was once offered $200,000 for leaving two deliveries. I was also offered to skip matches against India," Akmal was quoted as saying by Geo.Tv.

Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code".

Article 4.8.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: "In such circumstances, a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal shall not be required. Instead, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel (sitting alone) shall issue a public decision confirming the offence(s) under this Anti-Corruption Code specified in the Notice of Charge and the imposition of an applicable sanction within the range specified in the Notice of Charge. Before issuing that public decision, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel will provide written notice of that decision to the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated, the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the ICC."

